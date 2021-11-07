Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.08 ($7.15).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK opened at €6.72 ($7.90) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €3.98 ($4.68) and a 52 week high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.