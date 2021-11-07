Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €35.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EVK. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.21 ($37.90).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €28.08 ($33.04) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.62. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

