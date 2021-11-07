KeyCorp Increases Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $375.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.06.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $334.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.19 and a 52 week high of $343.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.81 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.31 and its 200 day moving average is $215.36.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total value of $2,973,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,450 shares of company stock worth $58,595,643. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 181.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 555.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 11.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.