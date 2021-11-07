KeyCorp Increases Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target to $100.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

MTRN opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.42. Materion has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $94.30.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

