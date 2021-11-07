KeyCorp Increases Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $270.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SYNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.23.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $249.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 118.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $264.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.86.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

