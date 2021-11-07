Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KEYUF. CIBC downgraded shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.21.

OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. Keyera has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

