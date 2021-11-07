Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

Get Kforce alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KFRC. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kforce has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91. Kforce has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 180,177 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,932,000 after acquiring an additional 498,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kforce by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.