Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%.

KBAL stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. 401,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,938. The stock has a market cap of $404.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -450.00%.

In other news, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $27,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,873.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

