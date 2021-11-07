Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%.
KBAL stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. 401,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,938. The stock has a market cap of $404.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -450.00%.
About Kimball International
Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.
Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.