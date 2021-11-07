Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%.
KBAL stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. 401,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,938. Kimball International has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $404.98 million, a P/E ratio of -137.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -450.00%.
About Kimball International
Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.
