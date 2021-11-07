Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,573 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 11.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

NYSE:SJM opened at $125.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.62. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

