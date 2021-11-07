Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $205.88 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.76 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

