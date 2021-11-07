Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $305.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.46 and a 1-year high of $306.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

