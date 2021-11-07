Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 130,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $305.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.46 and a one year high of $306.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.