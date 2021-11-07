Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,445,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,562,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 39,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total transaction of $1,633,234.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,518 shares of company stock valued at $47,689,264. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $310.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.34. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.82 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.83.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

