Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $77.71 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94.

