Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €120.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGX. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.45 ($115.83).

Shares of KGX opened at €95.24 ($112.05) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €86.56 and a 200 day moving average of €87.59. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

