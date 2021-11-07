Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $939,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,037,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

Shares of GS stock opened at $407.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.42 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.