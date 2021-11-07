Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.32 million. On average, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

