Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,946 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 142.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

