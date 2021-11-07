Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

