Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

KEP opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 6.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 6.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.