Kubient (KBNT) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNT) is one of 69 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Kubient to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -381.48% -40.97% -37.21% Kubient Competitors -55.63% -44.79% -5.76%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kubient and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kubient Competitors 354 1912 2855 54 2.50

Kubient currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.21%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 20.08%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kubient and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million -$7.89 million -1.96 Kubient Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million 25.47

Kubient’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kubient. Kubient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kubient has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubient’s competitors have a beta of -12.12, indicating that their average stock price is 1,312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kubient competitors beat Kubient on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

