Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $43.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

KURA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at $351,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

