Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Land Securities Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 760.71 ($9.94).

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 707.80 ($9.25) on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 538.80 ($7.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a PE ratio of -3.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 703.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 705.96.

In related news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave purchased 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

