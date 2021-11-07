Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on November 24th

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landmark Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

