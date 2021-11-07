Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 30,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 219,813 shares.The stock last traded at $26.60 and had previously closed at $26.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Lands' End alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $901.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.70.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $384.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lands’ End by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.