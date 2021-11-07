Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 30,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 219,813 shares.The stock last traded at $26.60 and had previously closed at $26.81.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $901.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.70.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lands’ End by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.
Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
