Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 50.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Laureate Education updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Laureate Education stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. Laureate Education has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

Several analysts have commented on LAUR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Laureate Education stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

