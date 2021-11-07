LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of LZ opened at $25.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.96. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LegalZoom.com (LZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.