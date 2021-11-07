Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.71% of Leidos worth $100,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $94.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.97 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.58.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

