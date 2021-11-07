Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $901.66 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report $901.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $861.80 million to $960.00 million. Lennox International reported sales of $914.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.50.

Lennox International stock opened at $302.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $266.77 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

