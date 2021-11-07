LENSAR (LNSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect LENSAR to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 69.54%. The company had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. On average, analysts expect LENSAR to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LENSAR alerts:

Shares of LNSR stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. LENSAR has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.96.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LENSAR in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.