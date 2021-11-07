Lethean Price Hits $0.0016 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, Lethean has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $1.23 million and $1,490.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,903.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,630.30 or 0.07360975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.76 or 0.00320749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $600.32 or 0.00954353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00085672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.18 or 0.00423154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00269482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00238897 BTC.

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

