Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Lexington Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 39.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Lexington Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 533.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

LXP opened at $14.74 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

