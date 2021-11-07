Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.750-$0.780 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.75 to $0.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,654. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

