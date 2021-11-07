LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.17.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $138.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.41. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

