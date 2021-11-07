LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT Lowered to $171.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LHCG. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.73.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $144.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. LHC Group has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.