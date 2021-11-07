Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Luceco (LON:LUCE)

Luceco (LON:LUCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.38% from the stock’s current price.

LON:LUCE opened at GBX 378.50 ($4.95) on Friday. Luceco has a twelve month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 384.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 369.42. The firm has a market cap of £608.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

