Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Luceco (LON:LUCE)

Luceco (LON:LUCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.38% from the stock’s current price.
LON:LUCE opened at GBX 378.50 ($4.95) on Friday. Luceco has a twelve month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 384.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 369.42. The firm has a market cap of £608.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28.
About Luceco
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.