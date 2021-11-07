Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to $93.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSPD. TD Securities upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $73.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 3.57. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 227.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 71.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 41.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 403.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 81,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 33.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

