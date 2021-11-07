Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$130.00 at TD Securities

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$145.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$124.43.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$90.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$131.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.23. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$49.33 and a 52-week high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.