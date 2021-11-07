Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Limelight Networks updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.120 EPS.

Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,893. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $371.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLNW shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limelight Networks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Limelight Networks worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

