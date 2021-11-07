Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Limelight Networks updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.120 EPS.

Shares of LLNW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 2,656,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limelight Networks stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of Limelight Networks worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.