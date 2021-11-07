Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $292.78 million, a PE ratio of -43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -78.95%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $39,726.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 38.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 633.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

