Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million.

LINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

LINC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. 48,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,886. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $191.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 28,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 74.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

