Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.520-$10.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.71.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,658. Linde has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $332.61. The company has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

