Linear Market Cap Hits $285.76 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0714 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $285.76 million and $453.28 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linear has traded up 36.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00050539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00235710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00099458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

