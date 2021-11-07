Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells $430,340.04 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,377 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $430,340.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Littelfuse alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total transaction of $742,625.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $687,975.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $319.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.83 and its 200-day moving average is $267.68. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.06 and a 12-month high of $321.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Littelfuse by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.