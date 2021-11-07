Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Announces Earnings Results

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Livent updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NYSE LTHM traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,548,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,368. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. Livent has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $31.64.
In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on LTHM. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
