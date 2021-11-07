Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Announces Earnings Results

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Livent updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE LTHM traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,548,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,368. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. Livent has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $31.64.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Livent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Livent worth $36,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LTHM. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

