LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.780-$3.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,144. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $58.55.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.83.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

