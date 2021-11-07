LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Reaches $0.0248 on Major Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $3,388.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.17 or 0.00424704 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001248 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.97 or 0.01031415 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,067,254 coins and its circulating supply is 50,854,477 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

