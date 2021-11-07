Logansport Financial (LOGN) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS: LOGN) is one of 117 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Logansport Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Logansport Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 31.74% N/A N/A Logansport Financial Competitors 19.67% 8.43% 0.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logansport Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $11.68 million $3.91 million 8.77 Logansport Financial Competitors $833.66 million $84.27 million 13.62

Logansport Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. Logansport Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Logansport Financial pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 29.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Logansport Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Logansport Financial Competitors 395 1664 1402 86 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 0.04%. Given Logansport Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Logansport Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Logansport Financial competitors beat Logansport Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

